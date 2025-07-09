Divorce Rate Among Older Adults Rises When Wife Gets Sick Chance Is Lower When Husband Is Unwell: Study
The study analysed many factors like age, marriage duration and past divorces. It noted education levels and whether the couple had children or grandchildren.
It also examined which region of Europe the couple lived in and when they were first surveyed. Economic factors were also important.
Divorce risk was higher in couples facing financial struggles or where only one partner was working. Poor health in either partner added pressure to the relationship.
The research shows, when one partner falls seriously ill, it can cause stress, reduce happiness in the marriage and increase the chance of divorce.
The pressure of looking after someone, along with emotional and social isolation, makes relationships harder. Illness can also lead to job loss, lower income, and increased financial problems. This often causes fights.
If the marriage was already weak, illness or financial trouble can make things worse. Researchers say that these issues are more common now as people live longer with illness.
The study highlights that poor health and money struggles, when mixed with traditional gender roles, are key reasons for rising late-age divorces.
The study focused on three health areas: self-rated health, disability and mental health.
People who feel their health is poor are more likely to face stress in relationships and may be at higher risk of divorce. Disabilities can also put pressure on marriages, especially when one partner becomes a caregiver.
Mental health problems like depression can weaken emotional bonds and communication between partners.Risk of separation among older adults
The highest risk of a“silver split” was seen in couples where only the woman reported poor health and the man was healthy, compared to when both were healthy. This risk became significant after adding other details like job status and money stress .
Separation among older adults was linked to physical limitations in daily activities. The chance of separation was lower when only the man had severe activity issues and the woman was healthy. But, when either only the woman or both partners had such limitations, the risk of separation was higher.
Even after considering other factors like job and money stress, this pattern stayed the same. The final results showed that couples where only the woman had severe activity problems were more likely to separate.
The study was published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.
