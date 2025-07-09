403
Russian Foreign Minister Set to Visit North Korea
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in North Korea on Friday for a three-day visit, according to ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Zakharova stated that Lavrov's trip will include high-level negotiations as part of the second phase of strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries.
A state-run outlet also confirmed Lavrov’s visit, adding that he is scheduled to hold talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.
Media outlets report that Lavrov may also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the visit. A potential return visit by Kim to Russia is expected to be a key point of discussion.
Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have notably strengthened in recent years, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in June 2024.
