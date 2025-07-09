Prokidney To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference
| H.C. Wainwright 4 th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference
|Date:
|Monday, July 14, 2025
|Time:
|1:30pm ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Webcast:
The live webcast will be accessible through the“Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney's website at . Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.
About ProKidney Corp.
ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney's lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contacts:
ProKidney
Ethan Holdaway
...
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
...
