Dubai Culture Wins 'Best AI Governance Framework 2025' At Govtech Innovation Awards
The recognition celebrates Dubai Culture's AI-driven initiatives that have enhanced cultural accessibility and public engagement. These efforts support the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to establish the country as a global AI hub by 2031 and embed AI across all sectors.
Dubai Culture stood out for adopting cutting-edge practices and integrating AI throughout its core activities while adhering to international standards and complying with national AI governance laws, policies, and regulations. The Authority also achieved ISO 42001:2023 certification for its AI management system, making it the first government entity in Dubai and the first cultural and arts institution worldwide, to receive this certification. It remains committed to empowering creative talent through advanced technological tools.
