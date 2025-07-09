Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai Culture Wins 'Best AI Governance Framework 2025' At Govtech Innovation Awards


2025-07-09 07:20:01
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 7 July 2025: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been named the winner of the Best AI Governance Framework of 2025 during the GovTech Innovation Forum & Awards, hosted by TahawulTech in Dubai. The annual event honours government entities and IT leaders for driving digital transformation in the UAE and developing innovative solutions to improve the lives of citizens and residents.

The recognition celebrates Dubai Culture's AI-driven initiatives that have enhanced cultural accessibility and public engagement. These efforts support the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to establish the country as a global AI hub by 2031 and embed AI across all sectors.

Dubai Culture stood out for adopting cutting-edge practices and integrating AI throughout its core activities while adhering to international standards and complying with national AI governance laws, policies, and regulations. The Authority also achieved ISO 42001:2023 certification for its AI management system, making it the first government entity in Dubai and the first cultural and arts institution worldwide, to receive this certification. It remains committed to empowering creative talent through advanced technological tools.

MENAFN09072025003092003082ID1109778721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search