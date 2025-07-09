Qatar Chamber Wraps Up Participation In Arab-Turkish Economic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Izmir: Qatar Chamber has concluded its participation in the 6th Joint Meeting of Arab and Turkish Chambers and the Arab-Turkish Economic Forum, which were held in the city of Izmir, Turkiye, in the presence of presidents and board members of Arab chambers and federations of chambers.

The Qatar Chamber delegation was headed by HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board.

The two events addressed economic and trade cooperation between Arab countries and the Republic of Turkiye, and explored ways to enhance this cooperation to boost trade exchange between the two sides.

The events featured a roundtable titled "Partnership and Investment Opportunities between Arab Countries and Turkiye", along with several working sessions focusing on investment in Syria and business opportunities in Izmir, particularly in the sectors of trade, industry, and agriculture. They also featured bilateral meetings between representatives of Arab and Turkish chambers from various economic sectors.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the forum, Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani said that this distinguished gathering represents a valuable opportunity to explore optimal ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, enhance investment prospects, and promote greater mutual and joint investments, both in Turkiye and Arab countries.

He praised the strong and longstanding relations between Qatar and Turkiye, affirming the Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering and advancing cooperation and partnerships between Qatari and Turkish business communities.

HE Sheikh Khalifa also invited Turkish businessmen and investors to explore the wealth of investment opportunities available in Qatar and to benefit from its attractive investment climate, world-class infrastructure, advanced financial system, and progressive legal framework.

Speakers from both the Arab and Turkish sides took part in the working sessions. The program also featured a field visit to the Poyraz olive oil factory in the Izmir Industrial Zone, which included a welcome presentation, an overview of the facility, and a tour of its departments. In addition, participants visited the Aegean Free Trade Zone.