Belgium Reports 774 Refugee Children Went Missing in 2024

2025-07-09 05:31:49
(MENAFN) In 2024, Belgium saw a staggering 774 unaccompanied refugee children go missing, with at least 101 of these cases deemed particularly concerning, media reported.

An average of nearly 15 unaccompanied minors disappeared each week throughout the year. Of those reported missing, only 246 have been found, leaving more than 500 still unaccounted for.

The most distressing cases involve children younger than 13, those with urgent medical conditions, or minors last seen in high-risk environments.

"Children who flee unaccompanied by an adult are extremely vulnerable. The fact that our government cannot even protect these children is a sad failure," said Green Party MP Matti Vandemaele, who obtained the data.

Vandemaele called on Belgium’s asylum and justice ministers to respond swiftly. He urged the government to assign guardians immediately upon children's arrival and enhance reception systems to reduce the risk of children vanishing.

Specialists caution that some missing minors may fall victim to trafficking, exploitation, or forced criminal activity. Others reportedly flee out of fear following asylum rejections. In many instances, children disappear before completing official registration, hampering efforts by support agencies to intervene effectively.

Between 2021 and 2023, a total of 2,257 unaccompanied minors were reported missing in Belgium, placing the country among the top three in Europe for such disappearances.

