Azerbaijan Sizes Impact Of Euro Appreciation On Manat's Nominal Effective Exchange Rate
It was observed that there exist three determinants contributing to the constrained efficacy: 1) This depreciation is not of a protracted nature; 2) These products possess a minimal footprint within the commodity and service production ecosystem, as well as the consumption continuum, of the Azerbaijani economy; 3) These products are substitutable by an alternative importing nation whose currency has experienced depreciation relative to the dollar.
To recall, in the fiscal year 2024, the eurozone's contribution
to the aggregate import portfolio of the nation was a mere 12.5
percent.
In general, the CBA is rigorously scrutinizing the operational dynamics within partner nations, perpetually evaluating the equilibrium of inflationary threats, and will persist in effectively deploying its comprehensive suite of instruments to maintain price stability.
