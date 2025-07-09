Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy’s Railways Workers Kick Off 21-Hour Strike, Triggering Travel Chaos

2025-07-09 05:03:21
(MENAFN) Railway workers across Italy have initiated a 21-hour nationwide strike, severely disrupting travel as they press for enhanced safety measures on construction sites and the renewal of their collective labor agreement.

According to a news agency, the strike commenced at 9 pm local time on Monday and is set to conclude at 6 pm on Tuesday, triggering widespread cancellations and delays of up to two hours across the rail network. The action involves staff employed by the state-owned rail company, Ferrovie dello Stato.

By midday Tuesday, Rome’s principal Termini station saw 30 trains canceled. In Venice, nearly all train arrivals and departures at Santa Lucia station were suspended, while Naples Central Station experienced long lines at information counters amid the cancellation of roughly half the scheduled services.

This labor stoppage has impacted not only high-speed and intercity trains but also regional routes. To ease commuter difficulties, essential regional trains were allowed to run during the critical morning peak hours from 6 am to 9 am.

