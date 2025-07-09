EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Branicks Group AG: Major letting in Cologne-Ehrenfeld to EDUTAIN AG for family entertainment center“Exploradom”

09.07.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Branicks Group AG: Major letting in Cologne-Ehrenfeld to EDUTAIN AG for family entertainment center"Exploradom" Frankfurt am Main, 09 July 2025

Press release of Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: Branicks Group AG: Major letting in Cologne-Ehrenfeld to EDUTAIN AG for family entertainment center“Exploradom” Frankfurt, 09.07.2025 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, announces the seamless re-letting of the previous location of the Cologne Mercedes-Benz branch to EDUTAIN AG. EDUTAIN will open a new, future-oriented experience and learning center called“Exploradom” at the location in Cologne-Ehrenfeld next year. “We are extremely pleased to have gained EDUTAIN AG, a tenant with an outstanding, innovative utilization concept for our property in Cologne Ehrenfeld, who is committed to the property for the long term. With its concept for a completely new type of family education and entertainment center, EDUTAIN will set a special accent with great appeal for the district, the city of Cologne and entire region," said Martin Karehnke, Managing Director of Branicks Onsite GmbH. "We are building a place that conveys knowledge with fun and movement. Like the Odysseum to date, the Exploradom will be a place where children can try things out, families can recharge their batteries and companies can take on responsibility," said Janine Jaensch, CEO of EDUTAIN AG. The property at Widdersdorfer Str. 301 / Mercedes Allee 1 in Cologne's Ehrenfeld district has excellent connections to the S-Bahn and several KVB bus lines as well as to the city centre and the A1 motorway, was built in 2005/06, has been part of the Branicks Commercial portfolio since 2021 and comprises a rental area of over 32,500 sqm and 400 parking spaces. The property, with its light-flooded open-plan areas and glass dome, has been let to Mercedes-Benz AG until the end of the year and will be handed over in full to the future tenant EDUTAIN AG at the beginning of 2026. About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

