403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US President Considers New Sanctions On Russia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said he is considering additional sanctions against Moscow over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump stated that he is weighing whether to support a Senate bill that would impose sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict. The bill would also include provisions for imposing heavy tariffs on countries that import energy from Russia, as well as secondary sanctions on foreign companies that support Russian energy production.
Trump also announced yesterday that he had approved the resumption of defensive arms shipments to Ukraine, which had been temporarily suspended following a review by the US Department of Defense of munitions readiness.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump stated that he is weighing whether to support a Senate bill that would impose sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict. The bill would also include provisions for imposing heavy tariffs on countries that import energy from Russia, as well as secondary sanctions on foreign companies that support Russian energy production.
Trump also announced yesterday that he had approved the resumption of defensive arms shipments to Ukraine, which had been temporarily suspended following a review by the US Department of Defense of munitions readiness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment