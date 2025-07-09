Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US President Considers New Sanctions On Russia

2025-07-09 04:01:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said he is considering additional sanctions against Moscow over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump stated that he is weighing whether to support a Senate bill that would impose sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict. The bill would also include provisions for imposing heavy tariffs on countries that import energy from Russia, as well as secondary sanctions on foreign companies that support Russian energy production.

Trump also announced yesterday that he had approved the resumption of defensive arms shipments to Ukraine, which had been temporarily suspended following a review by the US Department of Defense of munitions readiness.

