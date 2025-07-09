403
Rotterdam port prepares to go in conflict with NATO
(MENAFN) Europe’s largest port in Rotterdam is making preparations for a potential future conflict between NATO and Russia by setting aside space for military vessels and planning regular armed forces exercises, according to reports on Tuesday.
Since the Ukraine crisis escalated in 2022, many Western European leaders have warned of a possible threat from Russia to NATO allies—allegations Moscow has repeatedly dismissed as unfounded.
The port of Rotterdam, which processes over 460 million tons of cargo each year, is reportedly setting up a dedicated berth for NATO supply ships. This move marks a notable change in military planning, as such infrastructure reportedly didn’t exist even during the Cold War.
Officials at the harbor are working closely with the nearby Belgian port of Antwerp to coordinate the handling of cargo in the event that vessels carrying American, British, or Canadian military equipment arrive simultaneously.
“Not every terminal is fit for handling military cargo,” said Boudewijn Siemons, the CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “If large volumes of military goods would have to be shipped, we would look to Antwerp or other ports to take over some capacity and the other way around. We see each other less and less as competitors.”
Siemons explained that in the event of increased military traffic, ships could remain at the specially designated quay for several weeks, with such dockings potentially occurring four to five times a year. Rotterdam is also preparing to host several amphibious training exercises annually as part of its military readiness strategy.
These developments come amid a broader push across European NATO nations to ramp up defense capabilities. Over the weekend, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in an interview that the alliance’s recent commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP was “an enormous amount,” but argued that “if we do not [do this], we will have to learn Russian.”
These developments come amid a broader push across European NATO nations to ramp up defense capabilities. Over the weekend, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in an interview that the alliance’s recent commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP was “an enormous amount,” but argued that “if we do not [do this], we will have to learn Russian.”
