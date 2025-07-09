403
Kenya’s Anti-Government Protests Leave 31 Dead
(MENAFN) The number of people killed during Kenya’s anti-government protests on July 7 has climbed to 31—the highest single-day toll since demonstrations began earlier this year, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).
The KNCHR, an independent state human rights body, announced Tuesday that it is “still actively monitoring and following up” on incidents linked to the nationwide unrest. The protests demanded President William Ruto's resignation, greater accountability for police violence, and urgent economic reforms.
In its latest report, the KNCHR also documented 107 people injured, 532 arrested, and two cases of enforced disappearance. It noted widespread property destruction, though the full extent of the damage remains unassessed.
“The KNCHR strongly condemns all human rights violations and urges accountability from all responsible parties, including police, civilians and all other stakeholders,” said vice chairperson Raymond Nyeris.
The commission extended condolences to the victims’ families and called for immediate medical aid for the wounded.
The demonstrations were timed to align with the anniversary of Kenya’s pivotal 1990 Saba Saba uprising and erupted in major urban centers including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru.
While some areas saw peaceful marches, others descended into violent confrontations between protesters and police. Eyewitnesses reported excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and the use of live ammunition by security forces.
Several observers—among them medics and human rights monitors—had previously warned that the real casualty count might be significantly higher than early estimates.
With dozens still hospitalized and public outrage building across social media, advocacy groups are warning that Kenya is witnessing one of its gravest political crises since the post-election violence of 2017.
In a separate development Tuesday, Moses Kuria, former Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and ex-Trade Minister, stepped down from his role as President Ruto’s senior economic advisor.
Though he did not explicitly cite the Gen Z-led protests as the reason for his resignation, Kuria had recently commended the youth for protesting peacefully, while cautioning about “a Phase 2 of political opportunism and looters”—a statement hinting at broader internal dissent within the government.
