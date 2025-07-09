403
Spain's Vox Pushes for Mass Migrant Deportations
(MENAFN) Spain's far-right Vox party issued a dramatic call on Tuesday for the mass deportation of migrants—targeting not only recent arrivals but also naturalized citizens—who, in its view, have failed to assimilate into Spanish society.
“All the millions of people who have recently arrived and have not adapted to our customs and in many cases have contributed to insecurity in our neighborhoods ... will have to return to their countries,” declared Rocio De Meer, Vox’s national spokesperson for demographic emergency and social policies, during a press briefing.
Labeling the proposed action as “an extraordinarily complex process of remigration,” she added: “We have the right to survive as a people.”
Vox leader Santiago Abascal reinforced the party’s hardline stance on social media platform X, stating the group aims to expel “everyone who came to commit crimes, who tries to impose a foreign religion, who mistreats or demeans women, who wants to live off the work of others, and all unaccompanied minors, because minors have to be with their parents.”
“We don’t know how many there are,” he added. “But when we reach the government, we will. And they will all go.”
Despite lacking the numbers to form a governing majority, Vox has seen a noticeable uptick in support, fueled in part by ongoing corruption scandals plaguing the ruling Socialist Party. A new poll released Friday shows the party polling at 15%—a rise from the 12% it secured in the 2023 general elections.
The conservative Popular Party, currently the main opposition, has distanced itself from Vox’s deportation plans. While not completely ruling out future cooperation with Vox, party leaders have expressed clear disapproval of the proposed crackdown on migrants.
Popular Party Secretary General Miguel Tellado told a broadcaster that Spain’s current immigration laws are sufficient and should be properly enforced. He urged the adoption of “measured” policies that align with the standards of the European Union.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also entered the debate, drawing on the country’s own history of emigration. “Spain was for decades a land of departure, of striving beyond our borders,” he said, referencing waves of Spanish emigration to the Americas and beyond. “Today it is a land of welcome, and those who arrive contribute with their effort to building a better Spain.”
