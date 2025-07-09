Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued For THESE Districts

The Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of heavy rainfall in Telangana on Wednesday, July 9th. An orange alert has been issued for three districts, indicating a chance of downpours

Weather

Telugu States Rain Alert: Rainfall in the Telugu states has been below average so far. With a deficit in June, people hoped for better rainfall in July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall throughout this month. However, it's already the 9th of July, and there have only been one or two instances of heavy rainfall, and that too only in a few places.

So far, there haven't been widespread rains in either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This has led to concerns among people, especially farmers, about a rainfall deficit in July similar to June.

However, the IMD states that the southwest monsoon is currently active, and conditions like low pressure, circulation, and troughs are forming in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, creating a favorable environment for rainfall. This suggests that rainfall will intensify in the Telugu states, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and moderate rainfall in AP.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana on Wednesday, July 9th. They have issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has warned that these heavy rains may be accompanied by strong winds, increasing the risk of accidents, and advised people to remain vigilant.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted a chance of heavy rainfall in Nizamabad and Mancherial districts, issuing a yellow alert for these areas. They have advised residents and officials to be prepared for potential flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rainfall. Farmers and laborers are advised to avoid staying under trees or in temporary structures during rainfall and seek shelter in safe places.

The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). They have warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds accompanying the rain. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, especially in the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, with higher speeds along the coast.

Regarding Wednesday's rainfall, light to moderate rain is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts. Light rain is also expected in Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts. The remaining districts may not experience rainfall, but the sky will be cloudy, and the weather will be cool.

Even though there haven't been heavy rains in the Telugu states, rivers are overflowing due to upstream rainfall. Godavari and Krishna rivers are receiving heavy inflows, causing reservoirs on these rivers to fill up. The incoming water is being released downstream.

Srisailam project is currently receiving an inflow of nearly 2 lakh cusecs. With the reservoir reaching full capacity, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu opened the gates on Tuesday to release water downstream.