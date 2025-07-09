Fathom Plumbing Solutions Brings Eco-Friendly Plumbing Expertise To Washtenaw County

Fathom Plumbing Solutions' mission is to provide sustainable, intelligent, and dependable plumbing services with integrity and expertise.

Delivering sustainable, high-tech plumbing solutions to Ann Arbor and beyond-now hiring a Journeyman Plumber to join the growing team.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fathom Plumbing Solutions , a local, family-based certified plumbing contractor, is proud to announce its commitment to providing eco-friendly, preventative, and professional plumbing solutions to Washtenaw County, Michigan, and surrounding communities. Founded by Nicolas Ghosn, a Master Plumber with over 20 years of experience, Fathom Plumbing Solutions combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to serve both residential and commercial clients.Comprehensive Plumbing Services with an Eco-Friendly FocusFathom Plumbing Solutions specializes in preventative plumbing strategies designed to save resources, extend the life of existing infrastructure, and minimize environmental impact. Their services include:Complete Plumbing Service: Installation, repair, and maintenance of systems used for water, sewage, and drainage in residential and commercial buildings. From fixing a leak or clogged pipe in your home to diagnosing, installing, and maintaining complex piping systems.Condition Assessments, Reporting, Planning & Value Engineering: Comprehensive investigations, evaluations and tailored plans to optimize plumbing systems for efficiency and sustainability.Pipe Rehabilitation: Innovative solutions to restore and extend the life of aging or failing pipes without costly digs and disruptive replacements. Solutions to optimize pipe performance and long-term reliability.Licensed NuFlow Technology Specialists: Fathom Plumbing Solutions employs NuFlow technology, a state-of-the-art method for non-invasive pipe repair and CIPP lining.Certified Aquasana Water Filtration Installers: Providing clean, safe, and great-tasting water through expertly installed water filtration systems.Nicolas Ghosn: A Master Plumber with a VisionNicolas Ghosn, the founder of Fathom Plumbing Solutions, is a seasoned professional originally from San Diego, California, where he earned the reputation for his unparalleled expertise in plumbing solutions and his ability to solve complex plumbing problems. With deep roots in the Ann Arbor area, Ghosn founded Fathom Plumbing Solutions to bring his knowledge and passion for professional and sustainable practices to Michigan and the tri-county region.“I started Fathom Plumbing Solutions with a vision to offer smarter, greener plumbing solutions specifically curated for our customers and delivered through a more personal approach that not only solve immediate problems but also contribute to a sustainable future,” said Ghosn.“By leveraging innovative technologies like NuFlow and partnering with industry leaders like Aquasana, we're helping homes and businesses in Michigan achieve optimal plumbing performance while reducing their environmental footprint, all while creating jobs and opportunities in the community.”Now Hiring: Join Our Mission to Build a Better FutureAs Fathom Plumbing Solutions continues to grow, the company is currently seeking to expand its talented team. A new opportunity is now open for an experienced Journeyman Plumber (Lead Technician) who shares the company's passion for sustainability, professionalism, and service excellence. This is a chance to join a forward-thinking team that values innovation, craftsmanship, and community.For more information or to apply, visit: careersA Commitment to Community and QualityAs a family-owned business, Fathom Plumbing Solutions takes pride in building lasting relationships with clients and delivering unparalleled service. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and sustainability, the company is committed to making a positive impact on the community and the environment.Contact Information:Fathom Plumbing Solutions3905 Varsity Drive Ste. CAnn Arbor, MI 48108Phone: 734.822.7582Email: ...Website:For more information about Fathom Plumbing Solutions and their services, visit their website or contact their team to schedule a consultation.

