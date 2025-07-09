Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Railway Strike in Italy Causes Travel Disruptions

Railway Strike in Italy Causes Travel Disruptions


2025-07-09 01:36:09
(MENAFN) Railway workers throughout Italy initiated a 21-hour nationwide strike, significantly impacting passenger travel.

This large-scale walkout was driven by demands for enhanced safety measures at construction sites and the renewal of the collective labor agreement.

According to a news agency, the work stoppage began at 9 p.m. local time on Monday and is set to conclude at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The strike triggered extensive train cancellations and delays, some lasting up to two hours. It involves personnel employed by the state-run rail company, Ferrovie dello Stato.

By midday Tuesday, 30 train services had been canceled at Rome’s primary hub, Termini station.

In Venice, nearly all train departures and arrivals at Santa Lucia station were put on hold. In Naples, Central Station saw long lines forming at information desks, with around half of all scheduled trains being suspended.

The industrial action has impacted a range of rail services, including high-speed, intercity, and regional lines.

However, essential regional trains were ensured during the morning rush, operating between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., to minimize the inconvenience for daily commuters.

MENAFN09072025000045017167ID1109777134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search