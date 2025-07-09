403
Railway Strike in Italy Causes Travel Disruptions
(MENAFN) Railway workers throughout Italy initiated a 21-hour nationwide strike, significantly impacting passenger travel.
This large-scale walkout was driven by demands for enhanced safety measures at construction sites and the renewal of the collective labor agreement.
According to a news agency, the work stoppage began at 9 p.m. local time on Monday and is set to conclude at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The strike triggered extensive train cancellations and delays, some lasting up to two hours. It involves personnel employed by the state-run rail company, Ferrovie dello Stato.
By midday Tuesday, 30 train services had been canceled at Rome’s primary hub, Termini station.
In Venice, nearly all train departures and arrivals at Santa Lucia station were put on hold. In Naples, Central Station saw long lines forming at information desks, with around half of all scheduled trains being suspended.
The industrial action has impacted a range of rail services, including high-speed, intercity, and regional lines.
However, essential regional trains were ensured during the morning rush, operating between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., to minimize the inconvenience for daily commuters.
