Halton's Leading Ladies Celebrated At The Queens Of Halton Awards 2025
Founded by local councillor Laura Bevan and the volunteer team at Fortuna Female Society, the Queens of Halton Awards are now in their third year since the pandemic. The awards celebrate women from all walks of life who go above and beyond to help others and support their communities.
“These awards are growing year on year, and I am always amazed by the fantastic nominees from our borough who tirelessly and selflessly make the lives of those around them better.” said Laura Bevan, Fortuna Female Society Chair.“The night was a perfect opportunity to show how we really can achieve wondrous things together when we support and lift each other.”
The awards are inspired by Laura's work with The Jo Cox Foundation. Its values around community and women supporting women continue to shape the event, and all winners were independently selected by the Jo Cox Foundation team.
The Queens of Halton 2025 Winners:
Rising Star (Sponsored by Widnes Vikings Women): Annabelle Thistlewood
Ray of Light Award (Sponsored by So Nutrition): Paula Cox
Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by Mitchell and Charlesworth Accountants): Amy Doyle
Community Leader of the Year (Sponsored by Widnes Vikings Foundation): Shelagh Kearney
Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Neil & Barker): Lyn Farrow
The Jo Cox Make a Difference Award (Sponsored by Anthony's Travel): Caroline Moss
The evening was once again expertly compered by Kirstie Atherton with warmth and humour. Guests enjoyed red carpet glamour on arrival greeted by the indomitable Maureen Common, a character created by local actor Louise McNulty, and a striking stilt-walking performer from Alibi Productions.
Entertainment was provided by talented local singer Becky Williams. The beautiful floral displays were kindly supplied by community enterprise The Wonky Garden.
The Queens of Halton Awards 2025 served as a powerful celebration of the women who make Halton a better place for all.
To learn more about the winners and the ongoing work of Fortuna Female Society, visit fortunafemale
