US President Donald Trump's trade war has cost companies more than‭ $‬34‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh12.4‭ ‬billion‭) ‬in lost sales and higher costs‭, ‬according to a Reuters analysis of corporate disclosures‭, ‬a toll that is expected to rise as ongoing uncertainty over tariffs paralyses decision-making at‭ ‬some of the world's largest companies‭.‬

Across the US‭, ‬Asia‭, ‬and Europe‭, ‬companies including Apple‭, ‬Ford‭, ‬Porsche‭, ‬and Sony have pulled or slashed their profit forecasts‭, ‬and an overwhelming majority say the erratic nature of Trump's trade policies has made it impossible to accurately estimate costs‭. ‬Reuters reviewed company statements‭, ‬regulatory filings‭, ‬conference and media call transcripts to pull together for the first time a snapshot of the tariff cost so far for global businesses‭.‬

The‭ $‬33‭ ‬billion is a sum of estimates from 32‭ ‬companies in the SP 500‭, ‬three companies from Europe's STOXX 600‭, ‬and 21‭ ‬companies in Japan's Nikkei 225‭ ‬indices‭. ‬Economists say the cost to businesses will likely be multiple times what companies have so far disclosed‭.‬

“You can double or triple your tally and we'd still say‭... ‬the magnitude is bound to be far greater than most people realise‭,‬”‭ ‬said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld‭, ‬professor at the Yale School of Management‭.‬

The ripple effects could be worse‭, ‬he added‭, ‬citing the potential for lower spending from consumers and businesses and higher inflation expectations‭. ‬While a recent pause in Sino-US trade hostilities has offered some relief and Trump has backed down from tariff threats against Europe‭, ‬it is still not clear what the final trade deals will look like‭. ‬A US trade court on Wednesday blocked Trump's tariffs from going into effect‭. ‬In this environment‭, ‬strategists say companies will look to strengthen supply chains‭, ‬boost near-shoring efforts‭, ‬and prioritise new markets‭ ‬-‭ ‬all of which will push up costs‭. ‬Companies themselves are uncertain about the final cost‭. ‬As the corporate earnings season draws to a close‭, ‬Reuters found at least 42‭ ‬companies have cut their forecasts and 16‭ ‬have withdrawn or suspended their guidance‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬earlier this month‭, ‬Walmart declined to provide a quarterly profit forecast and said it would raise prices‭, ‬drawing‭ ‬a rebuke from Trump‭. ‬Volvo Cars‭, ‬one of the European automakers most exposed to US tariffs‭, ‬withdrew its earnings forecast for the next two years and United Airlines gave two different forecasts‭, ‬saying it was impossible to predict the macro environment this year‭.‬

Tall claims

Trump has argued that tariffs will cut America's trade deficit and prompt companies to move operations to the country‭, ‬bringing jobs back home‭. ‬Tariffs will also force countries including Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the US‭, ‬Trump has said‭.‬

“The administration has consistently maintained that the United States‭... ‬has the leverage to make our trading partners ultimately bear the cost of tariffs‭,‬”‭ ‬said White House spokesperson Kush Desai‭.‬

On earnings conference calls for the January to March quarter‭, ‬360‭ ‬companies‭, ‬or 72‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬in the SP 500‭ ‬index mentioned tariffs‭, ‬up from 150‭ ‬companies‭, ‬or 30‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬in the previous quarter‭. ‬Executives at 219‭ ‬companies listed on the STOXX 600‭ ‬mentioned tariffs‭, ‬compared with 161‭ ‬in the prior quarter‭. ‬Of the Nikkei 225‭ ‬companies in Japan‭, ‬that number was 58‭, ‬up from 12‭ ‬earlier‭. ‬“I don't think corporations have an awful lot of visibility about anything in the future‭,‬”‭ ‬said Rich Bernstein‭, ‬CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors in New York‭. ‬Referring to withdrawn forecasts‭, ‬he said‭, ‬“If you take into account this uncertain world and you can't guide anybody to a number‭, ‬it's safer not to guide‭.‬”

Wall Street is expecting net profit for companies in the SP 500‭ ‬index to grow at an average 5.1‭ ‬per cent per quarter through April through December‭, ‬versus a growth rate of 11.7‭ ‬per cent a year earlier‭, ‬according to data compiled by LSEG‭.‬

Automakers‭, ‬airlines‭, ‬and consumer goods importers have been among the worst hit‭. ‬Levies on raw material costs and parts including aluminium and electronics have risen‭, ‬and tariffs on multiple countries are making assembling cars more expensive because of‭ ‬far-flung supply chains‭. ‬Moving any production to the US will also raise labour costs‭. ‬Kleenex tissue-maker Kimberly Clark slashed its annual profit forecast last month and said it would incur about‭ $‬300‭ ‬million in costs this year as tariffs push up its supply-chain costs‭. ‬A few days later‭, ‬the company said it would invest‭ $‬2‭ ‬billion over five years to expand its manufacturing capacity in the US‭, ‬a number not included in the Reuters tally‭. ‬Companies including Apple and Eli Lilly have this year announced investments in the US‭. ‬Johnnie Walker and Don Julio drinks-maker Diageo said earlier this month it would cut‭ $‬500‭ ‬million in costs‭ ‬and make substantial asset disposals by 2028‭, ‬as a 10‭ ‬per cent tariff on imports from places like Britain and the European Union‭ ‬is expected to deal a‭ $‬150‭ ‬million hit to its operating profit every year‭.‬

“Tariffs could significantly drive up the cost of a nice night out‭ ‬-‭ ‬or even a cosy night in‭,‬”‭ ‬said Zak Stambor‭, ‬analyst‭ ‬with eMarketer‭.‬