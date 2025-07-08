UAE Expresses Solidarity With US Over Texas Flash Floods
UAE expressed its solidarity with the United States for the victims of the devastating floods that hit Texas, which left dozens dead, others missing, and caused extensive damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the United States.
Earlier, the UAE embassy in US also offered its support to "those responding to the heartbreaking destruction " and expressed condolences for the "tragic loss of life".
The death toll from catastrophic floods in Texas reached at least 78 on Sunday, including at least 28 children, as the search for girls missing from a summer camp entered a third day and fears of more flash flooding as rain fell on saturated ground prompted fresh evacuations.
US President Donald Trump on July 6 formally declared a“major disaster” for the state of Texas under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
