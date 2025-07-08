403
Tenchijin Wins 2Nd Place At IVS2025 LAUNCHPAD One Of Asia's Most Prestigious Startup Competitions
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator revolutionizing sustainable water infrastructure management, proudly announced it was awarded 2nd place at IVS2025 LAUNCHPAD, one of Japan's largest and most prestigious startup pitch events.
This year, IVS2025 LAUNCHPAD received over 350 applications, including approximately 15% from overseas. After a highly competitive selection process, Tenchijin was selected as one of the 15 finalists to take the stage at the finals. Each finalist delivered a six-minute pitch before a panel of esteemed judges composed of investors, business executives, and entrepreneurs. During the finals, Tenchijin CEO Yasuhito Sakuraba took the stage to present "Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak," an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks. The judges recognized Tenchijin's innovative use of space-based technologies in addressing critical water management challenges, awarding the company 2nd place among hundreds of top-tier startups.
“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our team members who have supported us along the way. I also hope that our presentation helped raise awareness of the important work being done every day by those involved in the water industry. We will continue to take on social challenges by leveraging space-based big data. We sincerely appreciate your continued support,” said Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO of Tenchijin.
