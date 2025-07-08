Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sattva Group Launches Sattva Park Cubix Residential Township In Devanahalli, Bangalore

2025-07-08 09:07:40
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India – The Sattva Group, one of India's most trusted and innovative real estate developers, proudly announces the launch of Sattva Park Cubix, a thoughtfully designed residential community located in the fast-developing suburb of Devanahalli, North Bangalore.

Spread over 18 acres, Sattva Park Cubix offers a range of contemporary living options including Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments. This township is meticulously planned to cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of urban dwellers-offering comfort, connectivity, and community living in one of Bangalore's most promising growth corridors.

“We're excited to introduce Sattva Park Cubix as a solution for modern homebuyers looking for quality homes in a rapidly developing location,” said a spokesperson from Sattva Group.“With the perfect blend of open spaces, world-class amenities, and excellent access to infrastructure, Park Cubix stands as a symbol of future-ready living.”

Project Highlights:

Studio to 3 BHK apartments with spacious layouts

18-acre township with landscaped gardens and green spaces

State-of-the-art amenities: Clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, jogging track, and more

24/7 security, power backup, and ample parking

Prime location near Kempegowda International Airport, tech parks, schools, and hospitals

Excellent connectivity via NH-44, Bellary Road, and upcoming Metro Phase 2B

Strategically positioned, Sattva Park Cubix is ideal for both end-users and investors. Devanahalli's growth as a commercial and residential hotspot makes this project a smart long-term investment.

About Sattva Group:
With over three decades of excellence, the Sattva Group is a pioneer in the Indian real estate sector, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and timely delivery. The group has successfully delivered residential, commercial, and IT spaces across the country.

