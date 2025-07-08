403
Sattva Group Launches Sattva Park Cubix Residential Township In Devanahalli, Bangalore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India – The Sattva Group, one of India's most trusted and innovative real estate developers, proudly announces the launch of Sattva Park Cubix, a thoughtfully designed residential community located in the fast-developing suburb of Devanahalli, North Bangalore.
Spread over 18 acres, Sattva Park Cubix offers a range of contemporary living options including Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments. This township is meticulously planned to cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of urban dwellers-offering comfort, connectivity, and community living in one of Bangalore's most promising growth corridors.
“We're excited to introduce Sattva Park Cubix as a solution for modern homebuyers looking for quality homes in a rapidly developing location,” said a spokesperson from Sattva Group.“With the perfect blend of open spaces, world-class amenities, and excellent access to infrastructure, Park Cubix stands as a symbol of future-ready living.”
Project Highlights:
Studio to 3 BHK apartments with spacious layouts
18-acre township with landscaped gardens and green spaces
State-of-the-art amenities: Clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, jogging track, and more
24/7 security, power backup, and ample parking
Prime location near Kempegowda International Airport, tech parks, schools, and hospitals
Excellent connectivity via NH-44, Bellary Road, and upcoming Metro Phase 2B
Strategically positioned, Sattva Park Cubix is ideal for both end-users and investors. Devanahalli's growth as a commercial and residential hotspot makes this project a smart long-term investment.
For bookings and more information, visit [insert website URL] or contact [insert phone number/email].
About Sattva Group:
With over three decades of excellence, the Sattva Group is a pioneer in the Indian real estate sector, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and timely delivery. The group has successfully delivered residential, commercial, and IT spaces across the country.
Media Contact:
Name: Ar Rab Properties
Phone: +91 9036878319
Email: ...
Website:
