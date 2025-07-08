Bharat Bandh: Are Banks Closed Today On July 9? Check Full Schedule Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bharat Bandh on July 9: Public services such as bankbanking, coal mining, highway and construction, insurance and post, are likely to be impacted today as over 25 crore workers join a Bharat Bandh to“oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government”, according to a PTI report.

TThe nationwide general strike is being undertaken by a forum of 10 central trade unions, who have called for making“the nationwide general strike a grand success”.

Speaking to PTI, Amarjeet Kaur from All India Trade Union Congress said,“More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country.”

Banks closed today? Here's what will be affected..

According to Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha, publislc services such aas banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike.

Notably, while workers associated with the participating unions will be on strike, banks themselves have not declared or announced an official holiday. Banks are likely to remain open with limited or less staff, which may cause delays and affect services, but may not be closed.

Among the bank unions joining the strike include the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA). Please check with your local branch for their status on the same.

(With inputs from PTI)