Pharmstars Announces The First Startup From Korea To Graduate From Its Accelerator Program: EXOSYSTEMS Inc.

EXOSYSTEMS Inc. is the First Korean Startup to Graduate from PharmStars

PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces the graduation of EXOSYSTEMS Inc., the first Korean startup in the program.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce the graduation of EXOSYSTEMS Inc. , the first Korean startup to participate in the program. EXOSYSTEMS Inc. of Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars' 10-week educational and mentoring program in May 2025. EXOSYSTEMS Inc. was one of 12 global startups in PharmStars' Spring 2025 cohort focused on“Digital Innovations in Rare Disease.” The accelerator culminated with a Showcase Event in Boston, where the startups presented to and met one-on-one with PharmStars' innovation-minded pharma members.PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap ." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.EXOSYSTEMS Inc. was selected for PharmStars' eighth cohort in March 2025 following a highly competitive application process, attracting startups from 10 countries. The selected startups each offer a unique digital health solution related to digital innovations in rare disease. Naomi Fried, the CEO of PharmStars, said,“We're proud to have EXOSYSTEMS Inc. as the first Korea-based startup to graduate from PharmStars. Their groundbreaking platform holds great promise for the biopharma industry.”EXOSYSTEMS Inc.'s innovative AI-enabled, wearable sensor for digital neuromuscular biomarker measurement provides quantitative, consistent, and objective motor function assessments, eliminating variability introduced by different raters and patient conditions. EXOSYSTEMS Inc.'s unique AI algorithms analyze the muscle response signal collected by a wearable sensor from the surface of the skin to generate accurate measurement of the muscle function. This technology has been designated as an 'innovative medical device' by Korean regulatory authorities for its potential in supporting the diagnosis of sarcopenia. Pharma and biotech companies can use this technology to support clinical trials and as a diagnostic and measurement tool for patients on therapy.Before joining PharmStars, the EXOSYSTEMS team recognized the strong potential of their technology in the pharmaceutical space. However, they understood they needed support to strengthen their business development strategy, refine their value proposition, and navigate the complexities of engaging with global pharma. To address these challenges, they applied to join the PharmStars accelerator program.Hooman Lee, CEO of EXOSYSTEMS Inc. and a PharmStars Spring 2025 graduate, said of his experience in the program,“We gained tremendous value from the education and mentoring through PharmStars - it exceeded our expectations. Presenting to and meeting one-on-one with the pharma members went very well, and we're excited to follow up about future opportunities to collaborate.”Innsun Roh, Chief Operating Officer of EXOSYSTEMS Inc. and a graduate of PharmStars' Spring 2025 cohort, added,“PharmStars is like a diamond cutter - they take your startup's raw potential and help you refine it into something brilliant. They provide the tools and expertise, but you bring the passion. They'll help you polish your pitch and prepare you to shine in front of pharma.”EXOSYSTEMS Inc. found participating in PharmStars especially valuable as an international startup navigating the global market from Korea. Innsun Roh shared,“As a Korean startup, we had pitched our business to international audiences using our same story only in English. But PharmStars pushed us to rethink and reshape our business model through deep interaction and feedback. Beyond requiring us to present in English, PharmStars helped us align our strategy with pharma's needs in a completely new way.”Naomi Fried added,“We're confident that EXOSYSTEMS Inc. now offers not only innovative technology, but also a clear and compelling pharma value proposition - positioning them to engage pharma clients in the U.S. and globally to enhance clinical trials and advance patient diagnostics and monitoring in the neuromuscular space.”PharmStars is accepting applications for its upcoming Fall 2025 cohort, focused on“Innovations in Data Management & Insights,” until July 13, 2025. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application on the PharmStars' website, .About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaUTM program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in“bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of“beyond the molecule” solutions. More information at .About EXOSYSTEMS Inc.EXOSYSTEMS Inc. has developed an AI-powered wearable sensor that provides objective, quantitative neuromuscular biomarker measurements, reducing variability from human raters and patient condition. By analyzing surface muscle contraction signals, the system accurately assesses motor function - even in patients with limited mobility or severe impairment. Designated by Korean regulatory authorities as an“innovative medical device” for its potential in supporting sarcopenia diagnosis, it has also demonstrated utility in a Roche clinical trial, distinguishing motor responses to two spinal muscular atrophy drugs. Peer-reviewed studies on its sarcopenia biomarker have been published internationally. This technology supports pharmaceutical companies by improving clinical trials and enhancing evaluation of drug efficacy in neuromuscular and rare disease contexts.EXOSYSTEMS Inc.+82-31-701-9088...

