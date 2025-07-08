Junkaway Adds Office Demolition Services To Its Commercial Offerings In Nashville

MENAFN - GetNews)



Nashville, Tennessee - July 8, 2025 - Businesses across Middle Tennessee can now schedule professional office demolition with JunkAway, a trusted local name in junk removal and cleanup. By bringing this new commercial service to market, the company makes it possible for property managers, contractors, and companies of every size to clear interior spaces quickly, safely, and with full debris hauling included.

A Complete Answer to Your Questions

Nashville companies that are relocating, remodeling, or upgrading can book full or partial interior tear-outs as early as next week. The projects take place on-site at offices throughout Davidson County and surrounding areas.

JunkAway created the service to meet rising demand for efficient workspace changes and to help clients stay on schedule during tight construction timelines. The crew arrives with tools, trucks, and protective gear, removes cubicles, walls, flooring, and built-ins, then hauls everything away for disposal or recycling.

Nashville's Growing Need for Professional Office Demolition

Greater Nashville added more than 1.9 million square feet of new office space in the past two years, and existing buildings continue to change layouts to support hybrid work. That growth creates a steady flow of interiors that require demolition before contractors can rebuild.

“Many companies do not realize how involved a commercial tear-out can be until they face piles of drywall and metal framed partitions,” said Rob Lane, owner of JunkAway.“We step in with a turnkey service so our clients can focus on design and construction instead of debris.”

Service Features That Save Time and Money

One call for demolition and junk removal in tennessee

JunkAway combines its well-known hauling expertise with experienced demo crews. The team breaks down walls, pulls carpet, disconnects fixtures, and loads debris into trucks the same day, eliminating the need for a second vendor.

Clear pricing and flexible scheduling

Quotes are based on square footage and labor with no hidden fees. Most projects are booked within three to five business days, and weekend or after-hours work is available to minimize disruption in active offices.

Sustainable disposal practices

Items suitable for recycling and donation are separated on-site and routed to local charities or material recyclers. JunkAway's commitment to landfill diversion mirrors Nashville's push toward greener redevelopment.

Step-by-Step Process for Clients

Free assessment. A project manager walks the space or reviews floor plans to confirm scope.

Written quote. Clients receive a detailed estimate covering labor, hauling, and disposal.

Scheduled tear-out. Crews arrive on the agreed date, protect common areas, and begin systematic removal.

Debris hauling. Trucks transport wood, drywall, metal, and flooring to approved facilities.

Final sweep and sign-off.

The project lead walks the site with the client to ensure it is clean and ready for the next trade.

Benefits for Property Managers and Tenants

Faster build-back timelines. Contractors can start renovations sooner when demolition and cleanup are completed in a single visit.

Reduced liability. Licensed, insured professionals handle heavy lifting and material disposal.

Cost control. Bundling demo and hauling avoids separate mobilization fees.

Improved sustainability. Reusable office furniture, metal studs, and wiring are diverted from landfills whenever possible.

Easy Booking and Contact Information

To request an estimate or reserve a demolition slot, clients can:

Call (615) 392-3939 to speak with a scheduling coordinator

Submit photos or floor plans via the office demolition page for a rapid quote

Review customer feedback and project photos on the company's Google Business Profile

About JunkAway

JunkAway is a Tennessee-based junk removal and demolition provider serving residential and commercial clients. The company offers furniture and appliance hauling, estate cleanouts, construction debris removal, and now full-service office demolition. Known for prompt arrivals, fair pricing, and responsible disposal, JunkAway helps clients create safer, cleaner spaces while supporting local recycling efforts.