Passengers can now keep their shoes on at TSA security checkpoints

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new policy today which will allow passengers travelling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

The new policy will increase hospitality for travellers and streamline the TSA security checkpoint process, leading to lower wait times.

“Ending the 'Shoes-Off' policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation's airports,” said Secretary Noem.“We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience. As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards. This initiative is just one of many the Trump administration is pursuing to usher in the President's vision for a new Golden Age of American travel.”

Other aspects of TSA's layered security approach will still apply during the TSA checkpoint process. For example, passengers subject must still clear identity verification, Secure Flight vetting, and other processes.

Ending the“Shoes-Off” policy is the latest in a series of changes DHS has implemented since the Trump administration entered office.

On July 2nd, TSA announced its“Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” program which provides special benefits to uniformed service members and their families, including a TSA PreCheck enrollment discount and expedited access lanes at select airports.

In May, TSA began implementation of REAL ID at airport checkpoints which has seen a 94 percent compliance rate which has led to a more efficient security process.

The post TSA to end 'Shoes-Off' travel policy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .