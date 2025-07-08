Spin Master Corp. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 31, 2025
TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (EDT).
Q2 2025 Conference Call
Christina Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Roiter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
The call-in numbers for participants are (416) 945-7677 or 1 (888) 699-1199. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and PiknikTM, Spin Master engages 70 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.
