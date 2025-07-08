Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Spin Master Corp. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 31, 2025


2025-07-08 05:15:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (EDT).

Q2 2025 Conference Call

Christina Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Roiter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (416) 945-7677 or 1 (888) 699-1199. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

About Spin Master
 Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and PiknikTM, Spin Master engages 70 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08072025003732001241ID1109776261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search