Cascades Announces The Permanent Closure Of Its Niagara Falls Corrugated Medium Manufacturing Operations

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces that its corrugated medium manufacturing facility in Niagara Falls, NY will be permanently closed as part of the optimization of the Company's packaging production platform. Production will end no later than September 3, 2025.

This announcement aligns with the Company's commitment to support strategic growth by focusing on profitability and customer service levels. The Niagara Falls production site has an annual production capacity of 200,000 short tons. A second machine at this facility was closed in 2023. Closure costs are estimated at approximately $5 million.

"This is a difficult decision, but one that is an essential part of our focus on optimizing the performance of our Packaging sector," said Jean-David Tardif, Executive Vice-President, Packaging. "The future growth momentum for Cascades and our customers is very promising, and we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities for strategic and sustainable growth. We know what we need to do to get there-simplify, optimize and focus," he added.

Cascades would like to sincerely thank the 123 employees that are directly impacted by this decision and will work closely with them through the process. In particular, the company will provide job search support. The decision to close the facility in no way diminishes its major contribution to the local community, or the important achievements throughout its 38 years of operation. Cascades will ensure a seamless transition for its customers as a result of the synergies and optimization provided by its streamlined operating platform.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men across a network of 66 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

