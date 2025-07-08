- Middle East Business News And Information - Mid-East.Info



With Saudi Arabia's eCommerce market size expected to reach USD 49.49 billion by 2030, scalable, intelligent logistics infrastructure have become critical. Once fully operational, the warehouse will handle up to 15,000 orders daily with high-speed precision.

Savoye, a leading one-stop-shop integrator of automated warehouse solutions and software publisher in the Middle East, has successfully deployed its ODATiO Warehouse Management System (WMS) at CJ Logistics' fulfilment centre for iHerb, located in the Riyadh Integrated zone that is developed and operated by Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ) Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This successful completion marks a significant achievement as the first WMS implementation within a SILZ facility, a critical initiative under Saudi Vision 2030 designed to position the Kingdom as a leading global integrated logistics hub, and to bolster the Middle East's rapidly growing logistics and e-commerce sectors.

Dr. Fadi Bin Saleh Al-Buhairan, Chief Executive Officer of SILZ Company, stated:“The region's first advanced WMS going live within SILZ marks more than just a technological achievement. It is a powerful embodiment of our vision for the Zone, where we are not merely building infrastructure, but shaping a fully integrated ecosystem where innovation meets ambition. This milestone, achieved in collaboration with Savoye and CJ Logistics, is a testament to our commitment to creating the engine that will empower our partners to raise the bar on logistics efficiency and extend their reach from the heart of the Kingdom to serve global markets.”

ODATiO now drives the facility's main operational processes, including receiving incoming goods, conducting quality checks, tracking items at the SKU level, managing stock replenishment, order picking, and outbound shipping - all tailored to meet the specific requirements of iHerb, a health and wellness e-commerce brand. A key feature of Phase 1 is the ODATiO Business Rule Engine, which allows CJ Logistics to set and modify operational rules as needed. This includes setting custom restocking levels, automatically triggering value-added services, and fine-tuning picking methods - ensuring that the operation remains scalable, responsive and under maximum control as requirements evolve.

This phase has enabled CJ Logistics to establish a robust digital foundation for managing iHerb's diverse product portfolio, which demands high standards for compliance, quality, and traceability.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director at Savoye Middle East, said:“The project sets new benchmarks for eCommerce logistics and reflects our strong commitment to driving innovation and enhancing efficiency across Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia's supply chain sector. With the Kingdom's e-commerce market size estimated at USD 27.96 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 49.49 billion by 2030, it's clear that scalable, intelligent, and integrated logistics infrastructure is critical. By structuring this deployment into two clear phases, we were able to support CJ Logistics' progressive launch strategy. This flexible approach allowed us to deliver value quickly while setting the foundation for a seamless transition to automation. At Savoye, we believe that innovation must be purposeful, empowering businesses, enhancing scalability, and supporting national ambitions like Saudi Vision 2030”.

Phase 2 is scheduled for later this year and will see ODATiO integrated with the facility's automation infrastructure, including X-PTS shuttle systems and zone-to-zone picking. Once fully operational, the site will handle up to 15,000 orders daily with high-speed precision.

JJ Woo, General Manager at CJ Logistics, said:“Savoye has been an exceptionally responsive and collaborative partner throughout this journey. Their ability to adapt to our evolving business needs and timelines has been instrumental in successfully launching this complex project, especially within the high-performance, fast-paced environment of Riyadh Integrated, SILZ's first airport logistics zone”.

This implementation reflects the strong alliance between Savoye, CJ Logistics, and SILZ Company-each playing a strategic role in delivering a smart, scalable, and high-throughput logistics operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

About Savoye:

Savoyeis an expert in the design and integration of automated and robotic intralogistics systems, as well as a publisher of supply chain execution (SCE) software solutions. Its products and services are deployed in over 40 countries, combining hardware and software, and custom-built solutions to accommodate customer needs. The company specialises in manual, semi- mechanised, mechanised, highly automated, and robotised solutions, and software for the supply chain. Savoye's advanced technological solutions include goods-to-person and goods-to-robot preparation, mobile robot solution, plug and play conveyor, packing machines, automated pallet storage, and picking tools. Savoye also provides after-sale services such as training, project integration, remote support, on-site intervention, preventive maintenance, replacement parts, and cloud services.

About CJ Logistics:

CJ Logistics is a leading global logistics and supply chain company offering end-to-end services in transportation, warehousing, and fulfilment. Through innovation and partnership, CJ delivers operational excellence to global brands.

About iHerb:

iHerb is a global e-commerce platform specializing in health, wellness, and personal care products, serving millions of customers across 180+ countries with premium service and fulfilment speed.

About SILZ Company – Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company:

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of logistics zones in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and intelligent infrastructure, the company is setting new standards for efficiency and value chain integration. SILZ aims to become the global benchmark for logistics zones by enabling sustainable, future-ready supply chains, supporting businesses operating within the zone, and contributing to economic diversification in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

About Riyadh Integrated – The Special Integrated Logistics Zone:

Riyadh Integrated is the Kingdom's first logistics zone , strategically located just 8 kilometres from King Khalid International Airport and only 12 minutes from its cargo area. The zone focuses on light industries, logistics services, and trade, offering an integrated ecosystem that includes a one-stop centre, value-added services, and competitive incentives such as a 50-year tax exemption, 100 per cent foreign ownership, and more. It is purpose-built to serve global sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and more.