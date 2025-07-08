Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Garabagh University Set To Establish Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences

Azerbaijan's Garabagh University Set To Establish Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences


2025-07-08 03:11:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Starting from the new academic year, Azerbaijan's Garabagh University will launch its Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, a source in the university told Trend .

The faculty will offer a six-year program in "Medicine (General Medicine)" and a four-year program in "Nursing (Nursing Science)", developed with both local and international experts based on global best practices. The faculty will admit students to 70 spots for "Medicine (General Medicine)" and 30 spots for "Nursing (Nursing Science)".

The university stated that the faculty will implement a modern educational model that enables students to translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills. In addition, an integrated and interdisciplinary approach will be applied to encourage multidimensional thinking in healthcare.

The faculty will also provide students with various opportunities for scientific research and leadership development.

MENAFN08072025000187011040ID1109775855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search