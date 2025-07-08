Azerbaijan's Garabagh University Set To Establish Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences
The faculty will offer a six-year program in "Medicine (General Medicine)" and a four-year program in "Nursing (Nursing Science)", developed with both local and international experts based on global best practices. The faculty will admit students to 70 spots for "Medicine (General Medicine)" and 30 spots for "Nursing (Nursing Science)".
The university stated that the faculty will implement a modern educational model that enables students to translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills. In addition, an integrated and interdisciplinary approach will be applied to encourage multidimensional thinking in healthcare.
The faculty will also provide students with various opportunities for scientific research and leadership development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment