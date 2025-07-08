Look: Free Swimming, Kayaking Lessons For Kids In Fujairah This Summer
Amid the scorching UAE summer, children as young as seven in Fujairah are making the most of the heat by taking part in free summer activities that many typically reserve for cooler months.
As part of the"Fujairah Summer" campaign that kicked off on June 25 under the slogan"Summer Splash", kids have a chance to practice many water activities like swimming and kayaking.
The Beach Summer Camp, organised by the Fujairah International Marine Club for children aged 7 to 16 years old, will be running until July 21, 2025.
To develop essential life skills, promote healthy habits, and provide structured sports training under the supervision of qualified professionals, the initiative was launched as part of directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The comprehensive plan submitted by Fujairah International Marine Club for the summer beach programme not only includes physical water sports like kayaking, swimming and powerboating, it also provides participants with educational activities such as awareness sessions focused on marine environmental conservation.
So far 75 children have taken part in the summer campaign. Organisers have clarified that the programme has seen a strong turnout from both male and female attendees so far. Activities are held daily from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, excluding weekends.
The drive aims at fostering a culture of active and responsible lifestyles within the community and enhancing awareness of the value of marine sports in developing youth talents, said the Fujairah International Marine Club.
