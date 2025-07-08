403
Top Short-Haul Summer Escapes: Wego Reveals Budget-Friendly Getaways For Kuwait Travelers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), unveils the most popular and budget-friendly short-haul destinations for Kuwait travelers seeking a quick summer escape.
All featured cities offer visa-free entry or seamless e-visa applications, making them especially convenient for last-minute getaways. Top Destinations for Peak Summer Getaways: Wego's latest search trends reveal that Cairo continues to lead as the most sought-after global destination for Kuwaiti travelers. The Egyptian capital combines cultural richness and accessibility, remaining a consistent favorite for short stays. Other popular nearby destinations this summer include Amman, Istanbul, Baku, and Tbilisi. Amman offers easy access to Petra and the Dead Sea, while Istanbul captivates with its bazaars and Bosphorus charm. Baku blends futuristic flair with Old City allure, and Tbilisi enchants with thermal baths, rich cuisine, and great value for money. Among these cities, airfares remained stable or declined in several destinations. Baku and Tbilisi recorded double-digit drops in average fares compared to last year's summer, while Istanbul saw a decline of 8.28% year-on-year. Amman fares also edged down slightly, reflecting more accessible pricing for summer travelers. Wego's Travel Tips for Affordable Summer Weekends
-
Compare flexible dates: Use Wego's Fare Calendar to spot the cheapest days to fly to top destinations.
Set fare alerts: Turn on notifications in the Wego app to get real-time updates when prices drop on your preferred routes.
Bundle your booking: Combine flights and hotels in a single booking to unlock exclusive discounts and added convenience.
Book in advance: Securing flights 3–4 weeks ahead can help lock in lower fares before peak demand drives prices higher.
Travel light: Many low-cost carriers offer attractive weekend fares but charge for checked baggage-packing only hand luggage helps avoid extra fees.
