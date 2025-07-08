Makera Unveils New Brand Identity And Charges Into Open Sauce With Full Lineup Of Desktop CNC Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Open Sauce is the perfect venue to engage directly with our users, learn from the community, and share the tools we've built to empower them," said, CEO of Makera. "This event is more than a showcase-it's a celebration of what's possible when innovation and creativity collide."

Spotlight on Open Sauce: Where Innovation Meets the Maker Community

Open Sauce is a global celebration of the maker culture, bringing together engineers, artists, educators, hobbyists, and tech enthusiasts from all walks of life. For Makera, it's more than an exhibition-it's a platform to share its vision and connect with those who are shaping the future with tools that make ideas real.

Makera's presence at Open Sauce promises to be both interactive and inspiring. The attendees will get hands-on with the Carvera and the Carvera Air , experiencing first-hand the ease and precision that define Makera's approach to desktop CNC. With the commitment to bring powerful, smart, and easy-to-use DIY tools, Makera will also showcase its first Dust Collector , self-developed to support a cleaner and more hygienic workspace for makers. Engineered for ease of use and compatibility with Makera's machines, the Dust Collector reflects the company's continued commitment to enhancing the overall maker experience.

Additionally, Makera will host an interactive CNC workshop at its booth. Visitors will have a chance to assemble their own remote-controlled tank to then engage in RC challenges with other makers on-site. This fun and engaging activity not only demonstrates the capabilities of Makera's machines, but also reflects the brand's core belief: democratizing technology by making advanced tools accessible to everyone.

Introducing Makera's New Identity: "Be a Maker, Shape an Era"

The launch of a new Makera brand identity was announced on the 3rd of July, complete with an updated logo and inspiring new slogan: "Be a Maker, Shape an Era." This transformation reflects Makera's growth and its deeper commitment to the maker community.

"Our new brand reflects who we are today-driven by innovation, grounded in accessibility, and inspired by the creativity of makers everywhere," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera. "As our products and community continue to evolve, our brand must evolve with them."

Starting with the letter "M", the V - shaped tool in the middle of the letter morphs into a dynamic "milling bit" look. It shows off the precision and sharpness of Makera's CNC machines. Further into the logo, the three bars which form the letter "E" represent Makera's three core pillars – electronics, machinery, and software – all of which empower the makers of today.

And as for Makera's new slogan: "Be a Maker" -- grab Makera and turn "what if" into "what is". Followed by "Shape an Era"- break boundaries in the next maker movement. All in all, this creates the slogan "Be a Maker, Shape an Era" which perfectly portrays the vision Makera has for all of their users.

Join Us at Open Sauce

Now, as Makera steps into a new era, you're invited to experience it firsthand. Come visit Makera at Open Sauce, Hall A, Booth D.1. , from July 18 to 20th to explore the next chapter of smart CNC innovation, and see how "Be a Maker, Shape an Era" comes to life.

About Makera, Inc:

Makera, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of desktop CNC milling technology, dedicated to empowering makers with safe, smart, and versatile manufacturing solutions. By continuously innovating and reducing barriers to creative production, Makera fuels a global community of makers, transforming ideas into reality.

The company's desktop CNC machines represent years of focused engineering development. Among its cutting-edge products are the Carvera and Carvera Air , two desktop CNC machines designed for precision, reliability, and ease of use. These machines are perfect for a wide range of applications, from prototyping to small-scale production, and scientific research manufacturing, enabling makers to bring their visions to life with professional-grade results.

SOURCE Makera