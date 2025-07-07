Earn Daily Income With BJMINING Cloud Mining Put Your Bitcoin Assets To Work

Market Correction Emerges

Bitcoin experienced heightened volatility, briefly surpassing $110,000 before retreating to ~$107,800 amid U.S. employment data and tariff expectations. The cryptocurrency closed the week down approximately 1–2%.



Institutional Momentum Builds

Sustained capital inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded $4.5–5 billion, driving BTC toward the $110,000 threshold. Analysts identify this institutional participation as a catalyst for potential upward momentum.



Dormant“Sleeping Beauty” Wallets Stir Market

Two wallets dormant since 2011-each holding 10,000 BTC (totaling ~$2.1 billion)-were reactivated. While currently involving internal transfers, the movement may impact liquidity and market sentiment.



Price Outlook: Bullish Bias Amid Volatility

Multiple analysts project Bitcoin could target $115,000–$120,000 in July. A decisive break above the key $114,000 resistance level may propel prices toward the $143,000–$150,000 range.

Platform Spotlight: BJMINING's Competitive Edge

Industry analysis highlights BJMINING Cloud Mining Platform's key advantages:

Zero-Threshold Trial: New users receive $15 upon registration for risk-free testing.

Transparent Fee Structure: No management fees, hidden costs, or withdrawal fees; profits settle daily.

Multi-Currency Withdrawals: Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT (TRC20/ERC20) with instant processing.

Enterprise-Grade Security: McAfee + Cloudflare protection, AIG insurance, and 24/7 customer support.

Multi-Tier Referral Rewards: Earn 3% on direct referrals + 2% on indirect referrals indefinitely.

Flexible Payment Options: Seamless purchases via XRP or major cryptocurrencies.

Contract Earnings Reference Table

Below is a contract table compiled based on publicly available platform data from June 2025.