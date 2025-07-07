India Launches Eight Mega Shipbuilding Clusters Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

MENAFN - KNN India)India has unveiled a bold plan to develop eight mega shipbuilding clusters along its coastline-with five new greenfield sites and three expansions of existing facilities-as part of its ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Union Shipping Secretary T.K. Ramachandran confirmed that all eight locations have been finalised, with land and approvals secured.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) led by state governments will oversee these projects, complete with road and rail links, seaside infrastructure, and breakwater facilities.

The five greenfield clusters will be established in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, offering a comprehensive maritime ecosystem that includes ship manufacturing, equipment production, vendor bases, bunkering facilities, insurance services, and ship leasing.

Meanwhile, brownfield expansions will take place in Gujarat's Vadinar (repair yard) and Kandla, and near Cochin Port in Kerala.

These developments aim to lift India's share of global shipbuilding-currently below 1%-aiming to be among the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and within the top 5 by 2047.

Domestic fleet build content is expected to grow from approximately 5% today to 7% by 2030, eventually reaching 69% by 2047.

Estimated investments total around Rs 2 trillion in infrastructure development over 5–6 years, contributing to a broader Rs 3–3.5 trillion Maritime India Vision 2030 which includes ports, shipping, and inland waterways.

As part of its global engagement, Indian officials have toured shipbuilding hubs in South Korea, Japan, and Scandinavian countries to explore partnerships. Some tie-ups between Indian and foreign firms are expected to be announced soon.

