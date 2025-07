Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Investee Goliath Resources Reports Major High-Grade Gold Discovery At Surebet

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a key strategic investor in Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF), stands to benefit as Goliath announces a major high-grade gold discovery within a newly identified rock package at the Bonanza Zone on its 100%-controlled Golddigger Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Drill hole GD-24-280 returned 8.31 g/t Au over 23 meters, including 15.69 g/t Au over 11 meters and 37.45 g/t Au over 4 meters, from a calc-silicate altered breccia zone containing visible gold that had not been previously sampled. This marks the third distinct mineralized rock package discovered at Surebet, alongside stacked gold veins and high-grade RIRG dykes. With 60 out of 64 holes in 2024 showing visible gold and a 60,000-meter drill program underway, Goliath aims to expand the Surebet Discovery both laterally and to depth, including targeting a deep-seated magmatic gold source referred to as the“Motherlode.” McEwen's equity interest aligns it with the project's expanding discovery potential.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

