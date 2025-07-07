WTW Appoints Alena Kharkavets As Head Of Claims In North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that Alena Kharkavets has been appointed North American Head of Claims in its Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business.

Kharkavets comes to WTW from Intact Financial Corporation (TSE: IFC), Canada's largest provider of property and casualty insurance, where she held progressively senior roles and spent nearly twenty years building deep, end-to-end expertise in pricing, claims, underwriting, M&A, digital distribution and strategy.

Kharkavets will work with clients to advance their claims analytics, embedding data science and AI into claims processes to create better claims outcomes for carriers and their customers. She will also collaborate on projects outside of claims, including leading on the provision of strategic advice to clients on the most effective use of data and analytics to improve decision making across their organizations.

Laura Doddington, Head of Personal and Commercial Lines, North America, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said:“Alena is a recognized leader in insurance pricing and claims analytics and we are excited to have her join our team. Her deep expertise, technical skills and commitment to data-driven decision making will be major assets to our clients, as we continue to strengthen our position as the leading consulting and technology solutions provider for the insurance industry.”

Alena Kharkavets said:“I am excited to be given the opportunity to work with WTW's hugely experienced and talented ICT team. I look forward to harnessing and extending WTW's market-leading technology capabilities and innovations to deliver solutions that generate exceptional value to our clients and build upon WTW's reputation for excellence.”

