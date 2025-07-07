Vacuum Grease Market Projected At USD 239.55 Million By 2032, Fueled By Demand In Scientific Instruments And Lab Equipment Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing reliance on precision instruments and increased demand for vacuum-sealed systems in electronics and biotech are significantly boosting vacuum grease consumption. Austin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vacuum Grease Market Size was valued at USD 148.92 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 239.55 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Expanding applications and regulatory shifts drive growth in high-performance, thermally stable vacuum greases across advanced industrial sectors The vacuum grease market is expanding rapidly due to its growing use in high-vacuum systems, analytical tools, and automotive applications. Leading manufacturers like DuPont and Dow Corning have introduced advanced formulations with superior thermal stability. Regulatory support from the U.S. EPA for low-VOC greases and NASA's use of fluorocarbon greases in satellite optics underscore its high-performance appeal. With tighter OSHA and REACH compliance, industries are increasingly adopting non-toxic, durable greases. Post-pandemic lab advancements and materials research continue to accelerate adoption across aerospace, semiconductor, and biomedical sectors.

Dow Corning

DuPont

Fuchs Lubritech

M&I Materials

Solvay

Castrol (BP Group)

Ulvac Technologies

Santolubes

Kluber Lubrication ACC Silicones Vacuum Grease Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 148.92 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 239.55 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.12% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

By Product , the Fluorocarbon dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2024 with a 64% Market Share.

The dominance is due to fluorocarbon grease's exceptional thermal stability, chemical inertness, and compatibility with aggressive environments. Its use spans semiconductor manufacturing, space optics, and UHV systems. NASA's adoption of PFPE-based greases for satellite optics highlights their reliability. Companies like Klüber and Solvay are scaling production to meet growing demand for cleanroom and pharmaceutical-grade applications. Additionally, innovations in bio-based fluorocarbons are helping industries align with sustainability goals while maintaining performance in sensitive and high-temperature vacuum systems.

By Application, the Automotive/Aerospace dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2024 with a 36% Market Share.

The dominance is due to growing needs for high-performance lubrication in vacuum pumps, braking systems, and aerospace assemblies. Vacuum grease ensures operational stability under extreme temperature and pressure conditions. Industry giants like Boeing and SpaceX use it in satellites and avionics systems. EV manufacturers rely on grease for battery pack integrity and thermal regulation. FAA's focus on lubricant standards for high-altitude components further drives demand. These evolving requirements make vacuum grease indispensable in both the automotive and aerospace sectors.

By Region, Europe dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2024, Holding a 42.12% Market Share.

The dominance is due to Europe's investment in biotech, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals, driving strong demand for high-grade vacuum greases. Countries like Germany and the UK are key exporters of lab instruments using such greases. The European Commission's REACH regulations promote safer, low-emission products. Manufacturers such as Klüber and M&I Materials are expanding cleanroom-compatible grease offerings. The growth of food-grade formulations and rising lab safety awareness are also boosting adoption across analytical, medical, and food-processing applications throughout the region.

Recent Developments

. In January 2025, DuPont's MOLYKOTE HP-300 grease was certified to meet ISO 14687:2019 hydrogen purity standards, paving the way for vacuum‐grade lubricants in hydrogen fuel systems.

. In July 2024, The FUCHS Group completed its acquisition of Germany's LUBCON Group, integrating LUBCON's specialty‐grease expertise and five production sites to strengthen its global vacuum-lubes portfolio.





