Pyrogen Testing Market To Reach USD 3.17 Billion By 2032, Driven By Shift Toward In Vitro Testing And Regulatory Pressures SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.60 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 3.17 billion
|CAGR (2024–2032)
|7.93%
|U.S. Market 2023
|USD 0.46 billion
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 0.85 billion
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
Consumables became the leading product segment in 2023 with over 54% market value share. This popularity is due to their reiteration in each testing cycle and extensive reliance on various endotoxin detection protocols, as well as the chronically high demand of QC labs. Whereas the instruments segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period due to the growing automation in laboratories for testing and the increasing use of advanced detection systems.
By type of test, the highest share in 2023 was occupied by the LAL test segment (44%), due to the high sensitivity, regulatory acceptance, and use of LAL tests in pharmaceutical, vaccine, and medical device testing. The Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the highest CAGR driven by growing regulatory acceptance for non-animal test methods, particularly in the EU, coupled with appreciable efficiency on the part of the MAT in non-endotoxin pyrogen detection.
By end-use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-use sector led the market in 2023, attributable to the large-scale R&D operations, high production quantities, and stringent in-house testing procedures. Medical device companies are projected to offer the most rapid growth, owing to growing numbers of device launches and tightening regulatory oversight related to sterility and safety with implantable and invasive products.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Pyrogen Testing Market Segmentation
By Product
- Consumables Instruments Services
By Test Type
- LAL test
- Chromogenic test Turbidimetric test Gel clot test
By End-use
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Medical devices companies Others
Regional Insights:
North America led the global pyrogen testing market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of total revenue. The U.S. alone contributed USD 0.46 billion, expected to rise to USD 0.85 billion by 2032, fueled by its advanced regulatory environment, expanding biologics pipeline, and high adoption of cutting-edge QC technologies.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR, underpinned by an expanding base of pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing investment in biotechnological R&D, and rising awareness about quality standards in nations like China and India.
Recent Developments (Pyrogen Testing Market)
- In March 2024, Merck KGaA introduced a second-generation pyrogen detection platform developed for improved results and aiding in the reduction of batch release turnaround time, along with global pharmacopoeial compliance. In October 2023, Wako Chemicals USA, a FUJIFILM company, increased production capacity for its LAL reagents in response to an increasing demand from QC labs. Novo Holdings purchased Ellab A/S in June 2023 to expand its position in quality control and pyrogen detection technologies.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Pyrogen Testing Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)
5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region
5.3 Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.
5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Pyrogen Testing Market by Product
8. Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type
9. Pyrogen Testing Market by End-use
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment