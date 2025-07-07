403
Russian Drone Strikes Hit Kharkiv, Odesa
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Monday that a series of Russian drone strikes targeted the urban centers of Kharkiv and Odesa, resulting in at least one fatality and injuring 62 individuals.
According to Kharkiv’s Governor Oleh Synyehubov, “Twenty-seven people were injured, including three children. As of now, two adults and a child are in hospitals - all in moderate condition.”
He provided this update through a statement on Telegram, later revising the injury count to 29.
The assault reportedly occurred around 5:20 a.m. local time (0220GMT), with four Russian drones striking the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of the city.
Synyehubov detailed the extent of the destruction, stating, “A dormitory with a fire on the 8th floor, a multi-story building, a supermarket, a cafe, the territory of a kindergarten, two cars, and a garage were damaged.”
He further reported that a ballistic missile hit the settlement of Malynivka, inflicting damage on public infrastructure.
Later in the morning, the governor said six additional Russian drones launched a second wave of attacks between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. local time (0710GMT to 0730GMT), this time targeting Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district.
That strike wounded 33 more people, increasing the total number of injured.
In a separate statement, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that one person lost their life during an overnight strike on the southern port city.
He also mentioned destruction to civilian facilities caused by the attack.
