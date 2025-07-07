Fatburger Serves Up Golden Freebie For Fry Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Burger Chain Celebrates National French Fry Day All Week-Long with Free Fat or Skinny Fries with Online Purchase

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger , the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. , is ringing in National French Fry Day with a week-long golden, crispy and perfectly salted deal! From July 9 through July 13 at participating locations, fans can get their hands on a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any burger or sandwich purchase made online through with code FryDay25.

“Our beloved Fat and Skinny Fries aren't just sides – they're bold staples, and the perfect way to celebrate National French Fry Day,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Fatburger . "At Fatburger, we believe fries deserve more than just a day. That's why, just like last year, we're turning it into a full week fry celebration!”

Fatburger's fried-to-perfection Fat and Skinny Fries are the ultimate sidekick to any meal, whether it's a juicy, made-to-order Fatburger, a flavorful Turkeyburger, or a crispy Chicken Sandwich. To sweeten the deal, fans can pair their fries with a creamy, hand-scooped milkshake, made with 100% real ice cream for the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and seriously satisfying.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM. For more information, visit .

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik

...

860-212-6509