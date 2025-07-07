403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Company to Reveal Hybrid Wireless System
(MENAFN) Turkish enterprise Radio Teknoloji is set to present its advanced hybrid wireless system, Astradrive, during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), scheduled from July 22 to 27 at the Istanbul Expo Center.
Specializing in broadband wireless connectivity solutions engineered for challenging environments, Radio Teknoloji caters to both civilian and military sectors.
Astradrive is anticipated to revolutionize wireless communication within security, maritime, and industrial fields.
Ilyas Pehlivanoglu, the deputy general manager of Radio Teknoloji, informed a news agency that Astradrive was developed to deliver "low-latency, high-bandwidth, and uninterrupted connectivity" in scenarios where conventional systems are inadequate.
It guarantees smooth mobility and extensive coverage, even amidst significant interference.
What distinguishes Astradrive is its 6G-compatible framework, positioning it as a resilient, future-ready system.
Additionally, its capacity for real-time data transmission and remote coordination ensures continuous operation without disruption.
Featuring a self-healing mesh architecture, Astradrive is designed to support mobile command centers, industrial sites, security infrastructure, and distant monitoring applications.
The portable, backpack-style device extends radio coverage to mobile personnel through mesh networks and star topology configurations, enabling flawless communication between command vehicles and mobile units.
Specializing in broadband wireless connectivity solutions engineered for challenging environments, Radio Teknoloji caters to both civilian and military sectors.
Astradrive is anticipated to revolutionize wireless communication within security, maritime, and industrial fields.
Ilyas Pehlivanoglu, the deputy general manager of Radio Teknoloji, informed a news agency that Astradrive was developed to deliver "low-latency, high-bandwidth, and uninterrupted connectivity" in scenarios where conventional systems are inadequate.
It guarantees smooth mobility and extensive coverage, even amidst significant interference.
What distinguishes Astradrive is its 6G-compatible framework, positioning it as a resilient, future-ready system.
Additionally, its capacity for real-time data transmission and remote coordination ensures continuous operation without disruption.
Featuring a self-healing mesh architecture, Astradrive is designed to support mobile command centers, industrial sites, security infrastructure, and distant monitoring applications.
The portable, backpack-style device extends radio coverage to mobile personnel through mesh networks and star topology configurations, enabling flawless communication between command vehicles and mobile units.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment