Turkish Company to Reveal Hybrid Wireless System

2025-07-07 08:53:42
(MENAFN) Turkish enterprise Radio Teknoloji is set to present its advanced hybrid wireless system, Astradrive, during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), scheduled from July 22 to 27 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Specializing in broadband wireless connectivity solutions engineered for challenging environments, Radio Teknoloji caters to both civilian and military sectors.

Astradrive is anticipated to revolutionize wireless communication within security, maritime, and industrial fields.

Ilyas Pehlivanoglu, the deputy general manager of Radio Teknoloji, informed a news agency that Astradrive was developed to deliver "low-latency, high-bandwidth, and uninterrupted connectivity" in scenarios where conventional systems are inadequate.

It guarantees smooth mobility and extensive coverage, even amidst significant interference.

What distinguishes Astradrive is its 6G-compatible framework, positioning it as a resilient, future-ready system.

Additionally, its capacity for real-time data transmission and remote coordination ensures continuous operation without disruption.

Featuring a self-healing mesh architecture, Astradrive is designed to support mobile command centers, industrial sites, security infrastructure, and distant monitoring applications.

The portable, backpack-style device extends radio coverage to mobile personnel through mesh networks and star topology configurations, enabling flawless communication between command vehicles and mobile units.

