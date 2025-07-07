Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK, France Plan for Ukraine Deployment Stalls

2025-07-07 08:19:13
(MENAFN) A joint UK-French effort to send troops to Ukraine after a potential peace agreement with Russia is reportedly losing momentum and causing friction between the two nations, according to a news outlet, which cited government sources.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously emphasized that Ukraine’s allies should not entirely dismiss the possibility of sending "boots on the ground" to support Kiev.

The initiative gained traction after the swearing-in of US President Donald Trump in January, who has focused on achieving a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow.

In response, Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spearheaded a "coalition of the willing" — a group of nations open to joining a post-ceasefire operation in Ukraine.

However, Russia has issued warnings, stating it will not accept such foreign involvement.

The coalition’s upcoming meeting is planned for Thursday and will be jointly led by Macron and Starmer at the British Army’s Northwood Headquarters, which also serves as NATO’s Allied Maritime Command.

This event will take place during Macron’s official visit to the UK.

The news outlet reported that two French government representatives described the mission as one that “lacks clear direction,” placing responsibility on London for its lack of progress.

They alleged that the British administration is overly focused on gaining Washington’s endorsement — something that has yet to be secured.

