MP: Murder Suspect's Suicide At Police Station In Jabalpur Under Scanner

Jabalpur, July 7 (IANS) The death of a murder suspect under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district led to a controversy, prompting police to initiate an independent inquiry into the matter.

Man identified as Lochan Lodhi, who, according to police, consumed some poison at Belkheda police station premises, died during treatment at a government-run hospital late on Saturday.

Lochan was one of two suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a woman, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Belkhedi village on July 1.

The woman was missing from June 29, and a missing complaint was registered on the same day. On Sunday, after Lochan's death, his family members, putting the deceased's body outside the Belkhedi police station, staged a protest, alleging that he (Lochan) was brutally tortured by police, which led him to end his life by consuming poison.

"Police had called Lochan for interrogation in connection with a murder case, and he was brutally tortured at the police station. He consumed poison and died because of the police. We demand an independent inquiry into this issue," Lochan's brother Roop Singh told media persons.

Responding to allegations, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said a preliminary investigation revealed that Lochan had consumed poison under a tree at the police station, and he then informed the police.

"Lochan was immediately rushed to Narmada hospital for treatment; however, he died late on Sunday. His family members have accused some villagers of beating him (Lochan). We are investigating the matter," Sharma told IANS.

Police officials further explained that on June 29, a man identified as Brijesh Lodhi told Belkhedi police that his mother had gone to harvest Udad at her field (on June 28) but didn't return home.

He further stated that during the investigation, it was learnt that Lochan Lodhi and Pradeep Thakur used to harass her.

Police also learnt that a Grampanchayat meeting was held regarding this issue.

"Lochan was called to the police station for interrogation and July 5, and he was then let off by the police. On July 6, he came to the police station and consumed poison, and then he informed the police. Police team immediately took him to Narmada hospital, where he died during treatment," Sharma added.

ACP Sharma also told IANS that the investigation into the matter is still underway, and further action would be taken accordingly.