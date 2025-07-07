403
Rwanda Reaffirms Commitment to Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Rwandan President Paul Kagame has reaffirmed his country's dedication to fulfilling its commitments under a peace agreement facilitated by the United States, aimed at resolving the ongoing strife in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).
Speaking firmly, Kagame cautioned that Rwanda would respond decisively if the opposing side resorted to “tricks.”
Kagame made these statements during a press briefing in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, on Friday, as the nation marked Liberation Day—a yearly observance held on July 4 to commemorate the conclusion of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.
The previous week saw the governments of Kigali and Kinshasa reach a peace accord intended to bring an end to the prolonged unrest in the mineral-abundant eastern areas of DR Congo.
Donald Trump, then the President of the United States, had remarked that the deal granted Washington rights to extract mineral resources from the region.
The administration in Kinshasa has continuously alleged that Rwanda provides support to the M23 rebel faction, which has been blamed for fueling the conflict that surged earlier this year, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians, according to several humanitarian organizations.
While Kigali denies any involvement with the rebels or engaging in the illicit trade of natural resources, its denials have been challenged by UN reports and widespread international backing for Kinshasa's position.
Rwanda has asserted that its military personnel are stationed near the DR Congo border to guard against potential attacks from the Congolese armed forces and from ethnic Hutu groups with ties to the 1994 genocide.
These include elements of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which Kigali views as a continuing threat to national security.
