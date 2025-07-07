Cloudibn VAPT Services: Transparent Pricing, Unmatched Security For Indian Companies

CloudIBN VAPT Services

CloudIBN offers VAPT services with clear pricing and advanced protection, helping Indian businesses stay secure and compliant with ease.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Indian enterprises race toward digital transformation, they face a growing paradox: how to ensure comprehensive cybersecurity without spiraling costs, hidden charges, or inflexible pricing. CloudIBN, India's leading cybersecurity and cloud consulting provider, is proud to solve this challenge head-on with its Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) offerings-backed by transparent pricing and industry-leading service quality.Designed specifically for Indian companies ranging from startups to large enterprises, CloudIBN's VAPT Services deliver expert-driven security assessments with no guesswork, no ambiguity, and no surprises-just real protection, real clarity, and real value.The Security Challenge in India: Big Risks, Bigger GapsIndia's growing digital economy-projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2026-is powered by innovation but remains plagued by a lack of affordable, high-quality cybersecurity services. Companies often face:1. Unclear or hidden pricing from security vendors2. Inconsistent quality of VA&PT reports3. High entry-level costs, even for small apps or APIs4. Poor post-audit support and remediation guidanceThese gaps have led many businesses-especially startups and SMBs-to delay or deprioritize security assessments, opening the door to breaches, compliance violations, and reputational harm.CloudIBN's VA & PT Audit Services change that narrative with predictable pricing, scalable packages, and a focus on long-term value.Stop Guessing, Start Securing. Get a FREE VAPT Price Estimate customized for your business in minutes:What Makes CloudIBN's VA & PT Services Transparent and Trustworthy?Flat-Rate Pricing by Scope-Not by HypeWhether it's a web app, a cloud environment, or a network scan, CloudIBN offers flat-fee pricing tiers based on asset size and complexity.No hourly surprises. No inflated scope. Just clarity.Clear Packages for Every Business SizeChoose from:1. Basic (for Startups and MVPs)2. Growth (for scaling SMBs)3. Enterprise (for regulated, multi-layered infrastructures)Each package comes with predefined inclusions, timelines, and deliverables.Value Beyond ReportsEvery audit includes:1. Remediation support (up to 30 days)2. Business impact prioritization3. Developer-friendly documentation4. Final re-validation at no extra chargeScope of Services: What You GetCloudIBN's VA & PT Services are tailored for today's Indian companies-from cloud-native fintech startups to large-scale e-commerce platforms. Each engagement includes:1. Vulnerability AssessmentAutomated scans to quickly identify known flaws across your digital assets.2. Penetration TestingExpert-driven manual testing to simulate real-world attack vectors and uncover hidden vulnerabilities.3. Reporting and Business Risk AnalysisCustom dashboards and documents aligned with business criticality, not just CVE scores.4. Developer ConsultationCloudIBN experts assist your team with step-by-step remediation guidance.Reassessment & CertificationAll fixes are retested to ensure closure. Final certification reports are ideal for compliance and client onboarding.Looking for Security That's Clear, Not Costly? CloudIBN offers free consultations to scope your needs and provide an exact quote-no sales pressure:Why Transparent Pricing Matters for Indian BusinessesBuilds Trust with Clients and InvestorsYour customers want proof you take security seriously. An official VAPT report from a trusted provider like CloudIBN shows accountability.Helps Internal Budgeting and PlanningWith upfront costs and clear timelines, IT leaders and CFOs can accurately forecast security expenses-no more last-minute surprises.Accelerates Product and Deal CyclesWhen you know how long an audit will take and how much it will cost, you can plan releases, client onboarding, and launches with confidence.Secure Smarter. Pay Fairer. Grow Confidently. Cybersecurity doesn't have to be mysterious, expensive, or reactive. With CloudIBN's transparent, value-driven VAPT Audit Services , Indian companies now have access to world-class protection at prices they understand and trust.By removing the complexity and uncertainty from VAPT pricing, CloudIBN helps startups, SMBs, and enterprises alike focus on growth, compliance, and innovation-without worrying about hidden costs or inadequate coverage.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Surendra Bairagi

Cloud IBN

+919022928903 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.