Petscreening Launches AI Tool To Maximize Pet Policy Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PetComply, which is available free of charge to PetScreening users, allows rental housing operators to maximize compliance with pet policies across their communities and portfolios. The solution automatically identifies pet compliance red flags and engages the offending residents with personalized education and compliance prompts. PetScreening then provides property managers with actionable visibility on compliance status and strategies to accelerate the goal of achieving a 100% compliance rate with pet policies.

"PetScreening is reimagining how rental housing properties can achieve 100% pet compliance," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "PetComply brings unprecedented efficiency and analytical power to operators' efforts to make sure they are receiving the pet-related fees they are due. This tool will not only save time, but also will provide a powerful boost to the bottom line. By creating a framework and set of solutions that benefit property managers and pet-owning residents alike, we are unlocking tremendous value for the industry while ensuring safer and happier communities."

Each year, operators lose an estimated $16 billion in pet-related fees because approximately 25% of renters fail to disclose their household pets. To date, PetScreening's existing platform has helped property owners recapture over $400 million in pet revenue. The development and deployment of PetComply was made possible by the $80 million in Series B funding that PetScreening received earlier this year .

The Power of 100% Pet Compliance

PetScreening enables rental communities to benefit from pet inclusivity, reduced risk and better liability control while simultaneously rewarding residents for their compliance. Through the platform, property managers can verify pet ownership details, assess risk levels and enforce compliance seamlessly-leading to safer, more responsible pet-friendly communities. PetScreening also evaluates reasonable accommodation requests for service animals and support animals within the rental housing industry.

In a recent 60-day case study including four of the National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 50 multifamily property management companies, PetComply was responsible for identifying and prompting approximately 3,600 pet owners to come forward and voluntarily declare previously unregistered and unknown pets, which is expected to generate millions in net-new annual pet rent and fees for the participating property management companies. Notably, this impressive result was achieved without any additional effort from the property managers and onsite teams, showcasing the power of PetComply to drive general pet compliance.

PetScreening also is dedicated to rewarding residents for becoming and remaining compliant. As part of this mission, PetScreening acquired and replatformed BetterPet , a trusted digital pet health platform offering veterinarian-written-and-approved content and resources. Through this platform, PetScreening enhances the rental experience for pet owners, ensuring they have access to the best pet information and services, along with popular pet care solutions, protection and products at prices only available to compliant PetScreening users.

PetScreening now serves more than 7.6 million rental units in the multifamily, single-family, student, affordable, manufactured and military base sectors nationwide.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score® for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio, Buildium and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50.

PetScreening also has continued to innovate for pet owners by launching a no-cost, one-of-a-kind "Amber Alert" service for lost dogs (FidoAlert) and cats (TabbyAlert) and acquiring a veterinarian-driven content asset, BetterPet, that serves as "Your pet's trusted guide for life, providing pet owners with trusted, 100% vet-reviewed content and resources for every stage of their pet's life."

For more information about how PetScreening can help you achieve 100% pet compliance, visit .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening