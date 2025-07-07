Injury Toll From Second Morning Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 16

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Following the latest strike on Kharkiv, we now have 16 injured," the post reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, seven of the injured were hospitalized.

"Seven people are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals following the latest shelling. One person is in extremely critical condition. All the wounded are being provided with qualified medical assistance," Syniehubov said.

The mayor noted that six Shahed drones struck within a span of just ten minutes.

"A rooftop caught fire in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Nearby buildings sustained damage - windows shattered, facades damaged, cars burned. One drone struck near residential buildings, igniting parked vehicles and damaging trolleybus lines, poles, and traffic lights. Elsewhere, a drone hit just next to a two-story home. Over ten cars were destroyed. Another house caught fire directly as a result of a Shahed strike. This is our current reality. But Kharkiv will endure after every attack. City services, emergency responders, and volunteers are working on the ground," Terekhov said.

Injury toll from morning drone strike on Kharkiv rises to 31

Between 05:20 and 05:45 on July 7, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kharkiv. Strikes hit residential buildings, a business, a kindergarten, and several shops. At least 31 people were injured in the first wave, including three children. Three victims were hospitalized.

At around 10:30, Russia launched a second wave of drone strikes, sparking a fire in a private residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Initial reports indicated 11 people were injured, including two in serious condition.