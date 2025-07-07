Monarch House Expands With New Clinic In Leaside To Support Children With Autism And Developmental Exceptionalities

Monarch House -Leading provider of interdisciplinary behavoiural health services in Canada

- Rachel Koffman, Chief Growth and Development Officer at Monarch HouseTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch House Ltd (Monarch House), the leading national provider of services for children with autism and developmental differences, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its newest clinic in the Leaside neighbourhood of Toronto. The clinic, located at 25 Industrial Drive, is set to open its doors in September 2025.This expansion reflects Monarch House's commitment to increasing access to high-quality, evidence-based care for families across Canada. The new Leaside clinic will offer a full range of interdisciplinary services including Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, counselling and psychotherapy and diagnostic assessments. Services are delivered within an assent-based model of care that centres on compassionate, personalized support for each child and family.The Leaside clinic will feature thoughtfully designed therapy spaces and collaborative care environments, ensuring that each child receives services that are not only clinically effective but also warm, engaging, and responsive to their unique needs.This new location builds on Monarch House's legacy of providing integrated care and complements other services in the region, including its school-based program, Monarch Academy, which supports children who benefit from a more structured and specialized educational setting.Families and professionals interested in learning more about services at the Leaside clinic are encouraged to contact Monarch House at ...About Monarch House:Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House prioritizes outcomes for children and families by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behaviour Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health specialists work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

