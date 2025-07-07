Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alstom S.A.: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For Alstom


2025-07-07 06:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

7 July 2025 – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Alstom to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 0 security
  • €17 987 200

Over the period from 2025/01/01 to 2025/06/30, the number of transactions processed is as follows:

Number of transactions carried out Number of securities traded Amount of transactions (in €)
Buy 19 563 7 262 678 149 362 897.45
Sell 22 488 7 262 678 149 345 792.22

As of 31st of December 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 0 security
  • € 18 004 305

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

The complete transaction template is available in the attached PDF document.

ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.


About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit
Contacts Press
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel. : +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
...

Thomas ANTOINE - Tel. : +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
...
Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
...

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
...

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
...

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
...


Attachment

  • 20250707_PR_Contract_Liquidity_S_12025_EN

