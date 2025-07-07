403
Pentagon to support armed groups in Syria against ISIS groups
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Defense has set aside $130 million in its 2026 budget to support various armed groups in Syria, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK/YPG, under its Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF).
According to defense budget justification documents, the funding is intended to assist in the training, equipping, and provision of monthly stipends for U.S.-backed forces such as the SDF, the Syrian Free Army operating in southeastern Syria, as well as “vetted partner forces” in Iraq and Lebanon.
The allocation covers the provision of light arms, medical supplies, and repairs for operational facilities. The Pentagon emphasized that the potential resurgence of ISIS presents a significant threat to U.S. interests, the security of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the broader international community.
Out of the total sum designated for Syria, $7.42 million has been allocated specifically to the Syrian Free Army. This group is expected to expand its activities against ISIS in the Badiyah Desert, a vast and sparsely populated region in the country.
The Pentagon’s funding for such groups has varied in recent years. In 2025, the amount allocated was $147.9 million, while in 2024 it stood at $156 million.
The PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against Türkiye for over four decades, is recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union. The YPG is widely regarded as the PKK’s Syrian branch. The conflict has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including civilians of all ages.
